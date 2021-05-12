Go

Limpopo duo to spend life behind bars for raping children

One of the men, a 36-year-old from the Ngwanallela Village was handed a life sentence on Tuesday for attacking a six-year-old girl in 2018.

FILE: Picture: 123rf.com
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two Limpopo men will each be spending life behind bars after they were found guilty of raping children.

In the other case, the Mankweng Regional Court slapped two life sentences on a 25-year old from Ga-Dikgale for raping his 12-year-old niece at least twice.

The NPA in Limpopo's spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi on Wednesday said: “The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes that it sends a strong message to all those who continue to take advantage of innocent children.”

