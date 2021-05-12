Ipid arrests EC cop for attempting to murder girlfriend

It's alleged that the constable shot his girlfriend last week before taking her to hospital. He then apparently claimed that she was shot by robbers and was understood to have opened a case of attempted murder at a police station.

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has arrested an Eastern Cape police constable for allegedly attempting to murder his girlfriend.

The 29-year-old officer from Mount Fletcher Police Station was taken into custody earlier on Wednesday. It's alleged that the constable shot his girlfriend last week before taking her to hospital.

He then apparently claimed that she was shot by robbers and was understood to have opened a case of attempted murder at a police station.

However, when officers visited the victim in hospital, she told them that she was shot by her boyfriend after an argument.

The constable was then charged with attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury.

