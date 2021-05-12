International Nurses Day: Nurses urged to stay strong in COVID fight

It has been a very tough year for nurses working at medical facilities, many of them saw how tens of thousands of people lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications.

CAPE TOWN - Frontline workers have urged nurses to remain strong as medical workers continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Nurses from across the world are celebrating International Nurses Day on Wednesday.

It has been a very tough year for nurses working at medical facilities, many of them saw how tens of thousands of people lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications.

Nursing manager at Life Kingsbury Hospital Stella Govender, who has been a nurse for more than 27 years, said she wouldn’t trade her job.

“For me, nursing embraces everything about humanity, it’s about the care, the empathy the patient experience. Your ability to make a difference not only with your patients but with your colleagues.”

Lumka Bekwa said working at Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town had been one of her highlights.

From the age of seven, she knew she wanted to make a difference.

She’s urged nurses across the country to continue with the good work.

“To remain strongly dedicated toward sufficient care, we must also remain to our oath we took even in this difficult time.”

