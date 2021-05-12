Home Affairs interdicts protesting undertakers from intimidating staff, visitors

The interdict comes as funeral parlours under the banner of the Unification Task Team have vowed to intensify their protests on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has secured a court order which prohibits funeral undertakers from intimidating staff and people visiting its offices across the country.

Undertakers want the department to amend regulations so that they have the right to remove bodies from mortuaries, hospitals and forensic laboratories for burial.

The court order was issued to members on Tuesday following chaotic scenes at the department's head office in Pretoria.

Department spokesperson, Siya Qoza, said that the interdict formed part of its contingency plan to ensure that people who needed Home Affairs services were not inconvenienced.

"We went the interdict route because when we became aware of their plan to engage in protest action, we then put a plan in place to ensure that services at our offices are not disrupted and people coming to our offices are not inconvenienced. The department continues to have regular lines of communication with the United Unification Task team."

