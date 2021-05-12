EWN Weather Watch: Sunny skies for Jozi & Pretoria, CT set for cloudy day

Clears skies are predicted for most of the interior of the country but the coastal regions can expect a partly cloudy Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Clears skies are predicted for most of the interior of the country but the coastal regions can expect a partly cloudy Thursday.

GAUTENG

Clear, sunny skies are expected across most of the province with temperatures ranging between the mid to high 20s. Johannesburg is set for a sunny 23°C, Pretoria is slightly warmer at 25°C and Hammanskraal tops the mercury at 27°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/y5CbDeCPTF SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 12, 2021

WESTERN CAPE

A cool and partly cloudy day is on the cards for the province, with temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Cape Town can expect a partly cloudy day with a high of 20°C, Worcester is set for a cool 22°C, George 21°C and Beaufort West plummets to 18°C from the 26°C the day before.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/ia0hLTqFn9 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 12, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL

Partly cloudy at the coast and clear, sunny skies inland is the story for KZN on Thursday. Durban can expect a high of 24°C, Richard's Bay 26°C and Newcastle 25°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 13.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/tYDz7R51Ny SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 12, 2021

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.