Go

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny skies for Jozi & Pretoria, CT set for cloudy day

Clears skies are predicted for most of the interior of the country but the coastal regions can expect a partly cloudy Thursday.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Clears skies are predicted for most of the interior of the country but the coastal regions can expect a partly cloudy Thursday.

GAUTENG

Clear, sunny skies are expected across most of the province with temperatures ranging between the mid to high 20s. Johannesburg is set for a sunny 23°C, Pretoria is slightly warmer at 25°C and Hammanskraal tops the mercury at 27°C.

WESTERN CAPE

A cool and partly cloudy day is on the cards for the province, with temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Cape Town can expect a partly cloudy day with a high of 20°C, Worcester is set for a cool 22°C, George 21°C and Beaufort West plummets to 18°C from the 26°C the day before.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Partly cloudy at the coast and clear, sunny skies inland is the story for KZN on Thursday. Durban can expect a high of 24°C, Richard's Bay 26°C and Newcastle 25°C.

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA