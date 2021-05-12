Duarte: Newly formed ANCYL National Task Team set to be removed

Duarte said those who were 35 years and older could not serve on the youth body, which was announced last month and is tasked with taking the league to an elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday said members of the newly formed ANC Youth League National Task Team were set to be removed.

Last week, she requested the identity documents of the 35 members of the task team in a bid to verify claims that some were above the age limit.

Suspended secretary general Ace Magashule had insisted last month that proper vetting had been done and all those appointed met the party’s constitutional requirements.

Duarte said she believed checks were done but there was confusion around the cut-off point.

“But the people who did the check understood it in the following manner: that you are 35 until your 36th birthday. And that is not what the constitution of the youth league says and that is why we took it back to the NEC. And that’s where decisions are made.”

