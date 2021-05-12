Duarte: ANC is not broke, we’re just experiencing cashflow problems

Duarte said since the Party Funding Act came into effect at the end of April, its funders have become reluctant to continue donating to the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte on Tuesday said the party was not broke, it was simply experiencing some “cashflow troubles”.

Duarte said since the Party Funding Act came into effect at the end of April, its funders had become reluctant to continue donating to the ANC.

The governing party has often made headlines over cashflow issues, which has resulted in its staffers receiving salaries late on many occasions.

READ: Duarte reveals most of the threats she received were racist and sexist

In audio leaks from the weekend special NEC meeting, treasurer general Paul Mashatile can be heard suggesting possibly exploring halving the party’s staff component to manage the issue.

ALSO READ: ANC mulling slashing staff complement by 50% - Mashatile says in leaked audio

Duarte said the ANC’s financial troubles were a well-known reality and she admitted the situation had gotten worse since the Political Party Funding Act came into effect.

The act is aimed at regulating the public and private funding of political parties.

Duarte said while the party’s donors were known to support other political parties, in the ANC’s case, she said they had become weary.

“So, they don’t want to be known that they fund the ANC and they believe that it might be bad for business.”

She said it was a difficult period but insisted the party would find ways to survive and those ways would be legal.

WATCH: Duarte admits the ANC has cashflow problems

Duarte also addressed leaked audio clips about possible job cuts at Luthuli House, saying the breach was unfortunate and sensational.

“The labour law does not allow us to simply willy nilly reduce staff by 50%, we have to go through various processes if indeed we do make such a critical decision.”

The deputy secretary general said if retrenchments had to take place, they would be done in a just and fair manner.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.