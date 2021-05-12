Dintwe has faith that Zondo Commission will help bring accountability to SSA

Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, concluded his testimony at the Zondo Commission and recommended legislative reforms to close the tap of looting at the State Security Agency and usher in more accountability.

JOHANNESBURG - Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, said that he believed that the power given to the Zondo Commission to forward information to other law enforcement agencies to prosecute was groundbreaking.

He testified about ministers, including Ayanda Dlodlo, ignoring regulations and overreaching.

"So in conclusion, I'm saying that this rot cannot be allowed to happen again in the future."

Dintwe said that he had seen millions being taken and others declared lost under the watch of officials who looked the other way or enabled the looting.

But he had faith in the ability of the Zondo Commission to change all that.

"And we hope there will be proper consequence management now. I'll be out of this office on 15 March 2022 but I'll be the happiest man if my successor will reap the rewards if there are any in terms of strengthening this oversight mechanism, which is very crucial to the intelligence space."

The commission is now hearing testimony from former Transnet Group CEO, Siyabonga Gama.

