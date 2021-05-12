CT protesters call on SA govt to show more support for Palestinians

Representatives of political parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), the Good Party and the National Freedom Party (NFP), were also part of the demonstration. Protesters said that they were shocked and appalled at the scenes of violence they were seeing on social media.

CAPE TOWN - Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of the Cape Town CBD for a second day on Wednesday.

They marched to Parliament to call on government to do more to show support for the people of Palestine.

It comes amid global outrage and concern at an eruption of fighting between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants in Gaza, which has killed dozens of people.

The march gained momentum as hundreds of people walked through the Cape Town CBD, chanting "free Palestine".

Protesters young and old waved Palestinian flags and most were dressed in traditional Islamic attire.

Representatives of political parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), the Good Party and the National Freedom Party (NFP), were also part of the demonstration. Protesters said that they were shocked and appalled at the scenes of violence they were seeing on social media.

They wanted the South African government to do more to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

"If we're not going to do that, they're never going to realise that what they're doing is wrong. The same that happened here in apartheid when there were sanctions on South Africa and they boycotted us, the world needs to do the same. We can do something about it, we as civilians everywhere in the world, if we can put our foot down and say 'no, I shall be heard.'"

Political party representatives were also calling for sanctions to be imposed against Israel, as well as for the Israeli embassy to be downgraded.

