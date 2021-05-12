Go

COVID-19 claims 71 more lives in SA

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country’s known death toll to 54,896.

FILE: Picture: 123rf.com
JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Department of Health said 1,548 infections were also picked up over that timeframe, with South Africa's known caseload at 1 599 272.

The recovery rate is still at 95%, with 1 519 258 people having recovered so far.

In the latest update on the vaccine rollout, government said 414,372 healthcare workers had received their jab.

