COVID-19 claims 71 more lives in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Seventy-one more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country’s known death toll to 54,896.

The Department of Health said 1,548 infections were also picked up over that timeframe, with South Africa's known caseload at 1 599 272.

The recovery rate is still at 95%, with 1 519 258 people having recovered so far.

In the latest update on the vaccine rollout, government said 414,372 healthcare workers had received their jab.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 11 May.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 599 272 the total number of deaths is 54 896 the total number of recoveries is 1 519 258 and the total number of vaccines administered is 414 372.

