Court orders Semenya to complete 50 hours of community service for speeding

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday said the Olympic champion pleaded guilty to a speeding charge last week and was granted R500 bail.

JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya has been instructed by the Pretoria Magistrates Court to complete 50 hours of community service for speeding.

The NPA said the matter was postponed to August to allow the South African National Institute For Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders, better known as NICRO, to compile a report once those community hours are completed.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “She pleaded guilty to the charge after she was assessed, a suitable diversion programme, which mandated to address the offence was given, which was 50 hours of community service. The matter was postponed to 26 August.”

