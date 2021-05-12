CoJ secures mobile kitchens for fire-hit Gazine informal settlement residents

The City of Johannesburg's Neo Goba said that there were doing everything they could to make sure that the residents were catered for.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg Housing Department has made good on its promise to help the residents of the Gazine informal settlement.

A fire broke out last month in a parking garage near the Kwa Mai Mai Market in the CBD.

About 100 shacks caught fire, leaving 9 people dead and 24 people injured. Hundreds of people were displaced.

"The Department of Housing in the City of Joburg has procured mobile kitchens as most residents are not in a position to do their own cooking. Through the Social Development Department, we are reaching out to corporates that are willing to supply nutritional meals to those who don’t have the means to do so. The department has also started a process of looking for contractors for the new shacks with civil infrastructure,” Goba said.

