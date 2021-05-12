Case against Lamberts Bay man accused of murdering girlfriend postponed

It's alleged Thomas Vraagom stabbed his girlfriend Toontjies to death during a domestic dispute on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a Lamberts Bay man accused of the murder of his girlfriend has been postponed to next month.

Thomas Vraagom made his first appearance in the Clanwilliam Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He allegedly killed 28-year-old Lizel Toontjies in the small fishing town over the weekend.

Vraagom is due back in the dock at the court late next month to face a charge of murder.

The case was postponed for further investigation and the accused has not yet been given the opportunity to apply for bail.

It's alleged Vraagom stabbed his girlfriend Toontjies to death during a domestic dispute on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen said this incident once again put the spotlight on gender-based violence adding it was high time men stood up against these crimes.

“I really think our communities need some education on gender-based violence. She didn’t deserve to die a death like this.”

The couple apparently shares four children.

