Buthelezi: I will retire from Parly once land expropriation law passed

DURBAN - Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president-emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Tuesday said he would retire from Parliament once the expropriation of land without compensation matter was settled.

The IFP supports the expropriation of land but said it should be done with compensation as it felt that the opposite would hurt the country’s economy.

At age of 92, Buthelezi is one of the oldest serving members of Parliament.

He has represented his party in the National Assembly since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

He said he wanted to retire but had one more issue that he needed to see through.

“I have no reason to want to continue because I’ve even relinquished my position as the leader of my party. Even in Parliament, I’m just waiting for the passing of the law on land expropriation.”

Buthelezi said he also did not have ambitions to continue serving as prime minister to the Zulu nation and monarch but would await direction from King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

