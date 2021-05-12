SANPArks board: We take sexual assault claims against CEO Mketeni seriously

The organisation confirmed on Tuesday that Fundisile Mketeni had been placed on special leave following recent claims.

CAPE TOWN - The board of South African National Parks (SANParks) said it viewed sexual assault allegations made against its CEO in an extremely serious light.

The organisation confirmed on Tuesday that Fundisile Mketeni had been placed on special leave following recent claims. He appeared in court earlier this week.

SANParks said complaints of assault and sexual assault were presented on Friday in the Skukuza, in the Kruger National Park.

Mketeni appeared in court on Monday alongside two male SANParks employees and a woman who does not work for the organisation.

SANParks board chairperson Joanne Yawitch said in line with SANParks' commitment to ethical conduct and the seriousness of the allegations, Mketeni had requested to take special leave until the matter was resolved and the law had taken its course.

She said the claims were viewed in a serious light and the board would allow court proceedings to take their course.

Yawitch said the board would, however, investigate and take appropriate action.

Managing executive of conservation services Luthando Dziba has been appointed as acting CEO.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.