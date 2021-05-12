Go

As COVID-19 cases rise in SA, NLTC warns against complacency

The National Liquor Traders Council said it had been working with the liquor industry to drive maximum compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols among taverns and their patrons.

SAB beer crates are being gathered as Fenyane Bottle store prepares for alcohol sales, It will also be allowed again on the 18 August 2020. Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10 pm. Vosloorus, Ekuerhuleni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
SAB beer crates are being gathered as Fenyane Bottle store prepares for alcohol sales, It will also be allowed again on the 18 August 2020. Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10 pm. Vosloorus, Ekuerhuleni. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Liquor Traders Council has warned its members not to drop their guard against COVID-19 as the number of infections in South Africa shows a worrying upward trend.

The council said that it had been working with the liquor industry to drive maximum compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols among taverns and their patrons.

The council's Lucky Ntimane said that it included hiring community policing forum members to enhance safety in and around taverns and conduct inspections.

Ntimane said that the sector had taken a beating from the three bans on alcohol and was doing everything to help prevent a third wave.

"As the National Liquor Traders Council, we warn our members not to drop their guard against COVID-19 and continue to enforce mask-wearing, social distancing and proper hygiene in their outlets. It would really be a tragedy if we let the third wave to take hold as a result of complacency," he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA