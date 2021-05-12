As COVID-19 cases rise in SA, NLTC warns against complacency

The National Liquor Traders Council said it had been working with the liquor industry to drive maximum compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols among taverns and their patrons.

CAPE TOWN - The National Liquor Traders Council has warned its members not to drop their guard against COVID-19 as the number of infections in South Africa shows a worrying upward trend.

The council said that it had been working with the liquor industry to drive maximum compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols among taverns and their patrons.

The council's Lucky Ntimane said that it included hiring community policing forum members to enhance safety in and around taverns and conduct inspections.

Ntimane said that the sector had taken a beating from the three bans on alcohol and was doing everything to help prevent a third wave.

"As the National Liquor Traders Council, we warn our members not to drop their guard against COVID-19 and continue to enforce mask-wearing, social distancing and proper hygiene in their outlets. It would really be a tragedy if we let the third wave to take hold as a result of complacency," he said.

