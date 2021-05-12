All factions of the ANC received money stolen from SSA - Dintwe

Inspector-General of Intelligence, Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, told the Zondo Commission that lots of money, up to €200,000 at a time, was stolen in suitcases from the agency or reported lost.

Dintwe said that one protector claimed a total of R9 million over three years with requests for travel even though there was no corresponding travel by their principal.

Another agent who was about to retire took R3.6 million and told the agency to deduct it from their pension.

Dintwe said that the biggest challenge was that there was no legislation to prevent or deter fraudulent withdrawals.

But there was evidence that ANC factions had their people within the agency.

"It's not one-sided at all," Dintwe told the commission.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked for clarification: "It's like different people may have taken money to finance different factions?"

"That is correct, chairperson," Dintwe answered.

