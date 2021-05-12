AKA pulls out of Joburg Day performance for personal reasons

In a statement released by his management, Kiernan Forbes said that he had chosen to step back from performing at events to address pertinent issues in his personal life.

JOHANNESBURG - Rapper Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, will no longer be performing at the upcoming Huawei Joburg Day with 947.

The award-winning hip-hop artist was scheduled to perform at the second virtual Joburg Day set to take place on 28 May.

In a statement released by his management, Forbes said that he had chosen to step back from performing at events to address pertinent issues in his personal life.

Super Mega has thanked fans and 947 for understanding his reasons to withdraw from the event, which is one of the highlights of AKA's career, as he has been part of the line up since 2014.

The announcement came after the artist broke his silence on allegations of violence and drug abuse during his relationship with his now late fiancé, Anele Tembe.

In a video circulating online, AKA could be seen breaking down a wooden door into the bedroom of the couple’s apartment in Bryanston where Tembe was hiding.

Forbes, in a statement, described his relationship with his late partner as beautiful, yet challenging.

He said he was aware of people who contacted the media in a bid to tarnish his name and influence the ongoing inquest into Tembe’s death.

The 22-year-old fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel last month.

