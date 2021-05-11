Zondo to hear more evidence from Montana and Prasa head of legal he fired

Montana has previously accused the commission of advancing one narrative to paint him as corrupt while failing to give him the opportunity to defend himself.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission will on Tuesday hear more evidence from former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) boss Lucky Montana and then-fired and reinstated head of legal Martha Ngoye.

But on Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings three times to allow new affidavits from Montana.

Montana's first supplementary affidavit forced the commission to adjourn to admit it was a statement denying allegations that he acquired properties as payment for tenders.

“There is nothing unlawful or irregular about this, Mr [Riaan] van der Walt was not a director or employee of Siyangena Technologies. He had not done work for Prasa nor was he involved in Prasa tenders awarded to Siyangena. There was no conflict of interest,” Montana said.

Zondo also adjourned to look at another affidavit about Montana's relationship with Van Der Walt.

He said: “Mr Montana, you have given us lots of paperwork to be read.”

Montana responded: “Chair, I was willing to go on. They say the meeting with the president went on until 2 am. I will be here tomorrow, chair.”

This relates to another allegation that former President Jacob Zuma called a meeting to reinstate Montana until he fell asleep, but he denied knowing anything about that.

He returns to be followed by the head of legal that he fired Ngoye who was reinstated after Montana left.

