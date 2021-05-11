Will Magashule apologise to Ramaphosa for suspension letter?

Ramaphosa has announced an instruction from the national executive committee for Magashule to apologise to him and the party’s faithful over an unauthorised suspension letter he issued against him last week.

JOHANNESBURG - It now remains to be seen whether suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule will apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa hason Monday announced an instruction from the national executive committee for Magashule to apologise to him and the party’s faithful over an unauthorised suspension letter he issued against him last week.



But there is still no telling what the defiant secretary general will do; he has been given a small window for this otherwise he will face disciplinary proceedings from the party.

Magashule, who was suspended last week, attempted to return the favour to the party’s president, a move Ramaphosa said he had not been authorised or mandated to do.

The embattled secretary general had argued that he should be allowed to continue in his job as he has appealed his suspension.

While reaction to news of Magashule being told to apologise to party Ramaphosa vary, most agree that the ANC’s current leadership has reached a point of no return.

On Monday, Ramaphosa had this to say about Magashule’s recent antics: “The NEC agreed that such conduct was completely unacceptable and a flagrant violation of the rules, the norms and the values of the African National Congress.”

Eyewitness News has spoken to supporters of both Magashule and Ramaphosa with the latter claiming victory arguing that the embattled secretary general’s ego won’t allow him to apologise thus paving his own way out of the party.

Meanwhile, Magashule’s own angry supporters say he must never apologise, instead urging him to go the legal route.

Eyewitness News understands he has already given the ANC a warning that he was considering his next move.

