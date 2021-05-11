WC MPLs briefed on measures to ensure bus commuter safety

On the agenda was commuter safety, specifically Golden Arrow bus robberies, of which there were 224 last year and 93 so far this year.

CAPE TOWN - Transport authorities and Golden Arrow Bus Services are currently implementing measures to ensure commuter safety.

The Western Cape Legislature's Standing Committee on Transport and Public Works was on Tuesday been briefed by the provincial department.

On the agenda was commuter safety, specifically Golden Arrow bus robberies, of which there were 224 last year and 93 so far this year.

The Western Cape Transport Department's Faizel Williams has given feedback from the bus commuter safety workgroup, comprising the department, the bus company and the City of Cape Town.

"Govan Mbeki is a corridor by far the worst-performing corridor for the past three years. So, from 2018 up until last year, it’s been the top-performing corridor for incidents," he said.

He said that they were working on five projects, including new technology and improving surveillance.

“Technology that brings in live video streaming, panic buttons for the drivers to enable them to alert the control room when there is an emergency happening. ANPR cameras are being considered now," Williams said.

Some CCTV cameras have already been installed and a special bus unit could also be introduced.

