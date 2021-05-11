WATCH LIVE: Ex-Prasa boss Lucky Montana returns to Zondo commission

Montana has previously accused the commission of advancing one narrative to paint him as corrupt while failing to give him the opportunity to defend himself.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission will on Tuesday hear more evidence from former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) boss Lucky Montana and then-fired and reinstated head of legal Martha Ngoye.

Montana has previously accused the commission of advancing one narrative to paint him as corrupt while failing to give him the opportunity to defend himself.

But on Monday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings three times to allow new affidavits from Montana.

WATCH LIVE: Lucky Montana returns to Zondo commission