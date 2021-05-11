WATCH LIVE: Duarte briefs media on outcomes of special ANC NEC meeting

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is holding a media briefing following the ANC NEC meeting that ended on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is holding a media briefing following the ANC NEC meeting that ended on Monday.

The ANC has affirmed that Duarte would be responsible for running the engine of the organisation following the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule.

WATCH: Duarte holds first briefing as acting ANC SG