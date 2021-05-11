WATCH LIVE: Duarte briefs media on outcomes of special ANC NEC meeting

Go

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is holding a media briefing following the ANC NEC meeting that ended on Monday.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte says the party welcomes former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s decision to step down. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is holding a media briefing following the ANC NEC meeting that ended on Monday.

The ANC has affirmed that Duarte would be responsible for running the engine of the organisation following the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule.

