Delay in issuing death certificates impacting funeral parlours, say protesters

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting funeral parlour owners are demanding that government speed up the process of issuing death certificates, arguing that the delays were impacting their businesses financially.

Operations at the Department of Home Affairs in Tshwane have been disrupted while the group protested outside the offices.

Earlier, police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at protesting funeral parlour owners.

The group said that their protest was peaceful when officers dispersed them.

"We are being treated like this simply because we are black, this is what is happening. This white guy came with a grenade... we were standing there peacefully, there's no reason why they should do that. Simply because we are black and they must shoot at us. What must we do in the next march? Must we bring guns as well? Is that the statement that these police are sending?" one angry protestor said.

