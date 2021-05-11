‘Thank you, SA’ – Kgothatso Mdunana’s family prepares to repatriate her

Last week, Eyewitness News detailed the heartbreaking story of how Mdunana plunged to her death from the 13th-floor window of a flat in Hangzhou more than a week ago.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of South African student Kgothatso Mdunana are now making arrangements for their daughter's final journey home after receiving more than R500,000 in funds from generous donors to repatriate her remains from China.

While her grieving parents tried to make sense of the mysterious circumstances around her death, they also realised they couldn't afford the cost of repatriating her body and had to turn to the public for help.

Good Samaritans did come forward and have raised a total of over R547,000, which is almost double the amount this family had hoped for.

There are tears of joy and overwhelming emotions in Mdunana's family home in Johannesburg.

Mdunana's mother, Nomsa spoke to Eyewitness News moments after an anonymous philanthropist sponsored over R370,000 to the family's online fundraiser, which pushed the donation sum to over R500,000.

“My little girl is coming back home to her home soil. thank you, God. Thank you, South Africa,” Nomsa said.

She said the money that would be left over after the repatriation costs are paid would be used to cover other expenses after the funeral.

“The remaining money will cover me and the dad to go fetch the spirit after the funeral. South Africans, I really thank you so much.”

The family has an appointment at the embassy on Tuesday morning to finalise some of the paperwork to ensure the repatriation process can now take place within the next week or so.

