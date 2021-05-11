SANParks CEO takes special leave over sexual assault allegations

SANParks board chairperson, Joanne Yawitch, said that in line with SANParks' commitment to ethical conduct and the seriousness of the allegations, Mketeni has requested to take special leave until the matter has been resolved and the law has taken its course.

CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks (SANParks) said that its CEO would take special leave from his work engagements following allegations of sexual assault.

Fundisile Mketeni appeared in court on Monday alongside three other people on similar charges. The complaints of assault and sexual assault were laid on Friday in Skukuza, Kruger National Park.

SANParks board chairperson, Joanne Yawitch, said that in line with SANParks' commitment to ethical conduct and the seriousness of the allegations, Mketeni has requested to take special leave until the matter has been resolved and the law has taken its course.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.