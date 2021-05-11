SACP welcomes how ANC is dealing with corruption-accused members

In a statement following ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing addressing on Monday, the party said it showed the ANC could lead by example in the fight against graft.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) alliance partner the South African Communist Party (SACP) has welcomed the ANC’s ability to deliver on threats following its national executive committee’s decision to push ahead with the temporary suspension of party members accused of corruption or serious crimes.

Suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is the most senior leader to have been affected by the decision, which also bans him from acting or speaking on behalf of the former liberation movement or even making public utterances about the state of the ANC.

The SACP said it would also follow suit in dealing with its own members who might also face criminal charges.

Its spokesperson Alex Mashilo said: “It is important for the ANC to match its words with its deeds, to walk the talk to implement what it says. That is so crucial for the trust that the South African people have invested in the African National Congress.”

