Prosecutors expected to consolidate Modack’s rap sheet for bail bid

CAPE TOWN - Prosecutors are expected to consolidate alleged Cape Town underworld crime boss Nafiz Modack's rap sheet for his bail hearing in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday.

Modack and his corruption co-accused Anti-Gang Unit sergeant Ashley Tabisher have made a second appearance at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday.

The duo faces a charge of corruption after Modack allegedly offered to pay Tabisher in exchange for information the unit has on him and tip-offs of when the unit plans to raid his premises.

Modack, 39, faces five counts of conspiracy to commit murder as well as conspiracy to acquire or possess explosives.

These charges relate to a hand grenade attack, petrol bombing and a shooting incident outside the home of late detective Charl Kinnear’s home in November 2019.

Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September last year.

Safia Mohamed-Allie of a support group for Modack gathered outside the court said he was being set up.

“Nafiz is being used as a scapegoat to take the attention off the others and put the line on him and that is just not fair.”

Modack and Jacques Cronje are also charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and illegal interception of communication linked to the failed hit on defence attorney William Booth in April last year.

Modack's bail bid will be heard in Blue Downs Magistrates court on Friday.

