Prince Simakade Zulu fully backs Misuzulu as Zulu king - Buthelezi

DURBAN - The oldest son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has distanced himself from public speculation that he will contest the throne.

Prime minister to the Zulu nation and Monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on Tuesday addressed the media on behalf of Prince Simakade Zulu.

Buthelezi said that Prince Simakade had heard that there were people who wished for him to ascend to the throne, but he fully backed King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

"It should be clear now that there is no dispute at present over the throne. While Prince Simakade was posed in the media as a contender to the throne, he, like all of us, welcomes the reign of his majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini."

Buthelezi said that he hoped that the matter would now be put to rest.

