PMB man sentenced to 25 years behind bars for murdering girlfriend

JOHANNESBURG - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has on Tuesday sentenced Mlungisi Mthembu to 25 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend Tholakele Sithole.

Sithole was killed in Mandeni, in KwaZulu-Natal, and her car was stolen allegedly by the suspect.

It's understood Mthembu and Sithole were in a relationship when he suspected that she was having an affair.

Mthembu dumped the deceased's body at a sugarcane field and it was discovered three weeks later.

The NPA's Natasha Kara said: “State advocate Dan Magwaza led the evidence of Mthembu’s friend who testified that Mthembu had confessed to him that he killed Sithole and also ask for his assistance to dispose the body. Further, advocate Magawaza led the evidence of a traditional healer who said that he had a cleansing ceremony for Mthembu after he had dumped Sithole’s body.”

