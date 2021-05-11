Pikitup scam that conned victims of R400k could be inside job - CoJ

The trio appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on Monday where they were charged with fraud and extortion after they solicited R600 for three-month contract jobs and R5,000 for permanent jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said it was working to determine whether Pikitup employees worked with three suspects in a job scam that conned unsuspecting victims out of R400,000.

The suspects, who are not employees at the utility, managed to get a few individuals temporarily employed but no one was appointed permanently.

The city's Lucky Sindane said the investigating team could not rule out the possibility that this was an inside job.

“They want to investigate thoroughly to see who was responsible with giving them employment, especially the ones who were hired temporarily, because according to our records, this has been going on for quite some time.”

