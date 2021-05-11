Montana: R6.8m paid by my lawyer for property wasn’t from Prasa

Montana is back at the state capture commission talking about allegations that he stole R36 million from Prasa to buy several properties.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has explained how he instructed lawyer Riaan van der Walt to make payments from his company Precise Trade, but he said they were all related to a property sale of R6.8 million.

He said the commission should ask Van Der Walt because he was the one who made the payments.

But he is continuing to answer that in some instances Van Der Walt provided guarantees for him to buy other properties and others he paid as instructed.

“So there is R2 million for the bond cancellation, and a R2 million deposit and then there’s a third payment, which is basically paying for the F161.”

