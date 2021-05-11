Montana forces Zondo Inquiry to throw out some evidence submitted about him

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana said that investigators had admitted hand-written notes that implicated him while deliberately blocking evidence to clear him.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana has forced the state capture commission to throw out some of the evidence submitted about him, stating that it was either untrue or unfounded.

Montana has continued testifying about allegations that he stole R36 million from Prasa to buy several properties.

Montana said that there was a letter from TMM Holdings that denied that the company made payments destined to buy his properties but it wasn’t admitted into evidence.

So the commission spent most of Tuesday afternoon sifting through affidavits, discussing them with Montana.

"Chair, it doesn't belong here but I'm simply saying that we should take it out, chair. The notes are written on the premise that these properties were funded by TTM and I'm saying that's false. For example the Investec account of R2 million, they confirmed the true story. Why, for example, would the commission then ignore those things?" Montana asked.

On Monday, Montana said that Paul O'Sullivan obtained information about him by threatening witnesses and that the commission’s evidence leader, Vas Soni, should apologise to him.

He said that people who had filed affidavits must come forward so that he could cross-examine them and not hide behind the evidence leader.

