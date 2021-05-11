Mkhize: Special vaccine arrangements being made for elderly who are not mobile

Government is making final arrangements ahead of the start of its second phase of the vaccine rollout programme that kicks off on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says special arrangements are being made for the elderly who were bedridden and would not be able to visit vaccination sites for their COVID-19 jabs.

The elderly who have registered on government's website and who have been allocated a time slot and venue will be able to make their way to sites to get their inoculations.

Mkhize said that they were making special arrangements for the elderly who were not mobile.

“We have what call area-based pandemic. It will show us the high concentration of where the elderly people are. When it comes to the blind, if there’s registration announced nearby, they can just present themselves and they don’t have to worry about pre-registration,” said the minister.

