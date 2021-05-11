Mandela funeral corruption case postponed to July

The 12 suspects are accused of plotting to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality of R10 million during preparations for the funeral of late former President Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the twelve accused in the Nelson Mandela funeral corruption case has been postponed to July.

They appeared at the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

It's expected that a pre-trial date will be set at the next court appearance.

Former Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and her co-accused made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday morning.

They’re accused of plotting to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality of R10 million during preparations for the funeral of late former President Nelson Mandela in the Eastern Cape.

R5.9 million was already transferred to them before municipal manager, Andile Fani, blocked further payment.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema: "The matter is expected once they've done with the merit consultation to be transferred to the High Court for a trial."

The State's case is that African National Congress (ANC) regional secretary, Phumlani Mkolo, colluded with Mzwandile Sokwali from company Victory Ticket to submit inflated quotes for the transportation of mourners to various venues.

Sokwali has entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State, after pleading guilty to fraud and money laundering in December 2014.

He was fined R100,000, with R50,000 suspended, and sentenced to five years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.

