Magashule has 3 days left to apologise for Ramaphosa suspension letter - Duarte

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that party president Cyril Ramaphosa had initially set out 48 hours but they'd agreed to give Ace Magashule a few more days.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has three days left to apologise to the party and the country over an unauthorised suspension letter that he served on party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, last week.

This was revealed by his deputy, Jessie Duarte, during a post-national executive committee (NEC) meeting media address on Tuesday.

Magashule, who is appealing his suspension, has been attempting to continue with his job but has been told that he cannot speak for or on party matters while under temporary suspension.

The ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte described having to suspend Magashule as sad but she fiercely picked the ANC over her once ally, saying that the organsation came first.

Duarte told journalists that Magashule’s suspension letter to Ramaphosa had to be retracted.

"Firstly, this letter that suspends a sitting president, in the manner that it was done, could have had many repercussions and would have perhaps had repercussions - people started calling from other countries to verify."

She said that Ramaphosa initially set out 48 hours but they'd agreed to give Magashule a few more days.

"We're hoping that within this week we will see the SG doing so, hopefully, and we'd really encourage him to do so."

Duarte said that she believed that Magashule would do the right thing and apologise.

