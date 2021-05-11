Go

KZN authorities probe cause of crash that killed 7 people in Midlands

Four vehicles were involved in the accident on Monday including a tanker carrying flammable fluid.

A tanker, carrying a hazardous substance, caught fire following a multi-vehicle crash on the N3 in Hidcote on 11 May 2021. Picture: @Netcare911_sa/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed at least seven lives in Hidcote, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Paramedics said about 30 people with minor injuries were treated on the scene on the N3 Highway.

KZN emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said: “The bus, the tanker and the bakkie caught alight after crashing. Tragically, seven people who were all occupants of the bakkie sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 30 patients at the scene and were transported to hospital where they were receiving continued medical care.”

