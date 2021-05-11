Independent mediators in public service wage talks ask for more time

Workers said that labour had agreed to give the independent mediators more time while government forged ahead with tabling a new offer.

JOHANNESBURG - Independent mediators in the public wage negotiations have asked for more time as government considers drawing up a renewed wage offer.

All parties resumed talks last week Friday after two-week-long discussions deadlocked.

The facilitators now said that they would report back to the bargaining council over the weekend on the employer’s new wage offer.

Unions have been at loggerheads with government after the state said there would be a 0% wage hike due to lack of money.

Mungwena Maluleka represents all Cosatu unions at the bargaining council: "While we don't have anything in our hands now, at least we're seeing a shift as the government says 'look we want to come and present something to you'. We do not believe that we should not respect a dialogue a platform."

Meanwhile, Eyewitness News has learnt that there were some labour groups who weren’t seeing happy with this process.

It’s understood that the Public Service Association, in collaboration with the SA Police Union, have declared a dispute and were planning to break ranks and go on a strike.

The declaration of a strike by the two Saftu-affiliated unions would not hold any water because a strike certificate was not likely to be granted while other unions were still in talks with government.

