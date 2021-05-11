I should not have agreed to testify until all documents submitted - Montana

Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana was testifying about payments between him and Precise Trading director, Riaan van der Walt, who allegedly acted for him to receive R36 million from suppliers and buy him properties.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana said that he was contemplating not responding to any questions on payments made to him until the state capture commission got actual bank statements.

Montana said that he shouldn’t have agreed to testify until all his affidavits and other documents were admitted.

“Let’s get the actual bank statements because what Mr Soni is saying, what Werksman is saying, what Pieter Myburg is saying, we can show that it’s not true. And I think, chair, Mr Soni either needs to change his statement or withdraw because he says he doesn’t know. It’s not true, chair, it’s false,” said Montana.



