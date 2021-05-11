Ex-EC Health MEC Gomba, 11 others to face fraud charges in court today

The case relates to multimillion-rand corruption in arrangements for the funeral of late former President Nelson Mandela in 2013.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and 11 others are set to face fraud and corruption charges in the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

It's alleged the accused tried to defraud the Buffalo City Municipality out of millions of rands.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said they misled the municipal council into accepting it was responsible for the transportation of mourners to various venues where memorial services were to be held.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The matter is expected once they are done with the merit consultations to be transferred to the High Court for a trial.”

