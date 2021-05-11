EWN Weather Watch: Summer lingers a little longer in Gauteng, KZN

The summer-like weather continues across most of South Africa, with cooler weather forecast along the south and southwestern coastal regions.

GAUTENG

The province is set for a slightly warmer day than Tuesday, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Johannesburg is forecast for a high of 24ºC and Pretoria is set to max out at 26ºC.

WESTERN CAPE

A partly cloudy day is forecast for most of the province, with some rain in the southern region. Cape Town is set for a high of 22ºC, Worcester 23º, George will see a high of 20ºC and can expect some rain. In the northern part of the province, Beaufort West will top out at 26ºC.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 12.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/VaESqgeOsH SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 11, 2021

KWAZULU-NATAL

A slightly cooler day is forecast for the province, with Durban set for some partly cloudy weather and a high of 25ºC. Further up the coast, Richard's Bay can expect a high of 26ºC while in Newcastle is set for a sunny 24ºC.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 12.5.2021 pic.twitter.com/ryqIzs5Y3f SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 11, 2021

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

