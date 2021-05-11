Demawusa to Metrobus: Refuse to engage us and strike continues indefinitely

Workers have been on strike since last week demanding an 18% wage increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) on Monday said with Joburg Metrobus management refusing to engage them, the strike by drivers would continue indefinitely.

Workers have been on strike since last week demanding an 18% wage increase; there are also issues over unfair dismissals and salary disparities.

Management has refused to negotiate with union officials, saying the union was not recognised.

Metrobus commuters have to continue using alternative transport, this as it appears that the strike by drivers is far from over.

Parties have not been talking since the strike began last week.

On Monday, striking workers held a picket at the Gandhi Square bus terminal in support of their demands.

Demawusa’s Dion Makhura said: “They are refusing to talk to us, we are at serious loggerheads.”

