CTIA seeing signs of recovery as domestic air travel volumes pick up

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) said that it was close to reaching 70% of its 2019 domestic air travel volumes.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) said that it was close to reaching 70% of its 2019 domestic air travel volumes.

The airport has recorded an increase in domestic passenger volumes, especially during the month of April, since the resumption of flights in June last year.

CTIA's acting general manager, Mark McLean said that this painted a positive trajectory for the way forward.

"The passengers that used to be processed in 2019, about 61% of those passengers have now returned, which is great, it's positive signs of renewed growth in the industry and for May we are close to 70% of our historic passenger volumes of domestic."

In 2019, the airport processed an average of 300 flights per day.

"At the moment we're doing about half that, about 150 flights taking off every day and the same with passenger numbers - we're averaging about 15,000 passengers that we process in and out of the airport every day, it used to be more than double that before COVID. Again, any signs of recovery is good."

With international facing constraints, McLean was hopeful that those figures would pick up in due time.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.