Bloem cop facing attempted murder charge after firing shots at family gathering

It's alleged a police officer discharged his service pistol at a family gathering in Bloemfontein, injuring one person during an altercation.

CAPE TOWN - A Bloemfontein police officer is facing a charge of attempted murder after he opened fire at a family gathering, leaving one person wounded.

The 46-year-old sergeant was arrested on Monday while the attack happened in the Bloemspruit area over the weekend.

The victim is recovering at a medical facility. The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

“It’s alleged the officer discharged his firearm while at a family gathering with his girlfriend. The officer was allegedly unruly and he was chased out of the property, he then allegedly used his service pistol to shoot the victim once on the head,” said Independent Police Investigative Directorate 's Ndileka Cola.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.