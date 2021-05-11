ANC's Duarte reveals most of the threats she received were racist and sexist

African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that she’d reported those coming from social media but was disturbed by some calls she received.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that she would never act on her own but would consult and work with the party’s collective as she took on the responsibilities of suspended ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule.

Duarte, who refused to give great details on some of the insults and threats she had faced recently, told journalists during a post-national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Tuesday that most of the attacks levelled against her were racist and sexist.

On Monday, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed the party’s confidence in Duarte during his closing address following the NEC.

He also condemned the attacks that she and other Luthuli House staffers had experienced as the party implemented its contentious step aside resolution for members facing criminal charges.

"There have been phone calls from a particular number and we checked it out and it's not Rica'd. I'm very worried about that because we're supposed to Rica every number but this particular number is not Rica'd and that was the most difficult and unacceptable one," Duarte said.

