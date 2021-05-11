Go

90 more people succumb to COVID in SA, death toll now at 54,825

The Department of Health said 1,129 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 597 724.

Picture: 123rf.com
Picture: 123rf.com
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Ninety more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the known death toll to 54,825.

The Department of Health said 1,129 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 597 724.

So far, 1 517 350 people have recuperated, which translates to a 95% recovery rate.

On the vaccine front, 395,230 healthcare workers have now received the jab.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA