90 more people succumb to COVID in SA, death toll now at 54,825

The Department of Health said 1,129 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, taking the country's caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1 597 724.

So far, 1 517 350 people have recuperated, which translates to a 95% recovery rate.

On the vaccine front, 395,230 healthcare workers have now received the jab.

