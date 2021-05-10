Zuma dumped by law firm representing him in personal cost appeal case

Kgoroeadira Mudau Legal Firm had been representing Zuma in his appeal against a personal costs order passed against him by the High Court in Pretoria in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - A Joburg law firm has become the latest firm to withdraw from representing former President Jacob Zuma.

The court directed that he pays legal costs in his personal capacity after he failed in his bid to have former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report set aside.

The firm had been appointed in December.

Director Rapulane Kgoroeadira on Sunday said: “It’s a matter that deals with a personal cost order. The matter is between the former president and the former Public Protector and others.”

Kgoroeadira did not give a reason for their withdrawal when asked: “I am not going to discuss the reasons for the withdrawal.”

This is the third law firm to have parted ways with Zuma recently.

Lugisani Mantsha Attorneys terminated its mandate last October.

Just recently, Eric Mabuza Attorneys also withdraw their services in Zuma’s upcoming fraud and corruption trial set to be heard this month.

