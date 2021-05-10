Zuma defiance of ConCourt set to be topic of today’s ANC NEC meeting

Eyewitness News understands the ANC’s integrity commission wants the party to separate itself from what has been perceived as attacks by Zuma on the country’s judiciary.

JOHANNESBURG - The issue of former President Jacob Zuma’s continued defiance of the Constitutional Court and the state capture commission of inquiry has returned before the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) on Monday.

Eyewitness News understands the ANC’s integrity commission wants the party to separate itself from what has been perceived as attacks by Zuma on the country’s judiciary.

The NEC is in its last day of a three-day meeting where the party’s factions have come under the spotlight along with allies Zuma and suspended secretary general Ace Magashule also being discussed.

Zuma is awaiting an outcome from the apex court after refusing to abide by its order for him to return to the commission and to testify before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

ALSO READ:

While the ANC has come out in support of the commission, it has failed to outright distance itself from its former leader and his stance on the judiciary

Zuma is likely to be on the NEC agenda on Monday, this after his name came up during deliberations over the integrity commission reports over the weekend.

Eyewitness News understands the commission wants to hold an audience with the former leader to hear his take on statements he has made regarding the judiciary.

Zuma in recent months has accused it of being politicised and hounding him, the way struggle icon Robert Sobukwe was by the apartheid government.

He has also said he would rather go to jail than return to testify before Zondo.

NEC insiders have said the party needs to take a stance, showing its lack of support of this position.

Meanwhile, others have said while dealing with embattled suspended Magashule, Zuma was not a priority with one adding that it’s as simple as dis-inviting him from attending NEC meetings going forward.

The virtual gathering is expected to close on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.