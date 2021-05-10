Zulu royal family faction has apologised to new king - Buthelezi

Prime Minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said that the leaders of the other family faction had now apologised.

JOHANNESBURG - Prime Minister to the Zulu nation and monarch, Prince Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said that the leaders of the other family faction had now apologised.

Chaotic scenes unfolded at the royal palace on Friday evening after the late Queen Mantfombi's will was read out.

In the will, she recommended that her son, Prince Misuzulu, become the AmaZulu king.

A dramatic exchange of words followed between Buthelezi and Prince Thokozani Zulu which was seen as a security threat, and Prince Misuzulu's armed guards whisked him away from the palace.

It’s not yet clear when the official coronation will take place.

However, Buthelezi said that there was no need to wait for that as once someone was announced as king, he automatically took up that position.



"The other people who were leaders of the other faction came over to apologise and to assure the king of their support and loyalty, so as far as I'm concerned you shouldn't make a mountain of a molehill," Buthelezi said.

