Western Cape govt urges families to register elderly for COVID-19 jab

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has urged family and friends to assist their loved ones who are 60-years-old and older to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Premier Alan Winde and health officials on Monday visited the Cape Winelands Distric t.

Winde said more people need to register.

“We’ve got until Monday to get as many people as possible on the database. From Monday next week, we will have a slick system, so let’s get those jabs into arms. The numbers tell us that there will be a third wave. We know it’s coming and it’s in other parts of the country,” said the premier.

